Rapid City, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Peggy Diane Wood Nelson Cacek, 73, of Rapid City, formerly of Sioux City, passed away surrounded by her family Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Spearfish, S.D., after a luncheon. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Friends may leave their condolences on the Kirk Funeral Home website.
Peggy Diane Wood was born on Oct. 22, 1945, in Webster City, Iowa, to Donald and Alice (Price) Wood. She graduated from a Sioux City high school in 1963.
On Aug. 1, 1964, she was united in marriage to Dale Nelson, and to this union Donald and David were born. She married William "Butch" Cacek and he had two children, Tanya and Scott. Peggy worked at Wood Sawmill, Clark Printing, and A&B Welding as a bookkeeper and retired from A&B Welding in 2010.
She loved to ride the Harley motorcycle with Butch, sewing, making cards, traveling, playing cards, and having coffee with her friends. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids, great-grandkids, family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Donald (Sandy) Nelson, and David Nelson, both of Spearfish; stepdaughter, Tanya Cacek of Laramie, Wyo.; stepson, Scott Cacek of Aurora, Colo.; grandchildren, Amanda (Josh), Tony (Kelsee), Andy (Jordan), Keeli, Ean, Tabitha, Ts'eh, Soren, and Aidan; four great-grandchildren, Parker, Paxton, Tylee, and Rubee; her brother, Jerry (Georgia) Wood of Belle Fourche, S.D.; her sister, Joan (Terry) Cargin of Spearfish; nieces and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Dale Nelson and Butch Cacek; and nephew, Kenny Cargin.
In lieu of flowers, a lasting donation may be made in her name to Regional Home Hospice of the Hills.