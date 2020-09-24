× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Penny S. Hedemark

Sioux City

Penny S. (Cobb) Hedemark, 70, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. today at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Penny was born on June 11, 1950, to Freeman Cobb and Beth (Bush) Cobb. She married Robert Smith on March 11, 1983, in Sioux City. Robert passed away June 1993. Penny later met and married Leroy Hedemark on Sept. 2, 2005.

For 19-plus years, Penny and Leroy loved to spend time camping and fishing in Platte, S.D. After Leroy's passing, she moved to independent living at The Heritage at Northern Hills, where she met wonderful friends that became family to her.

She worked a variety of jobs and was on multiple leagues for cribbage and bowling, but still found time for bingo.