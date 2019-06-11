Sun City West, Ariz., formerly Sioux City
Penny (Zediker) Crosmer, 69, of Sun City West, formerly of Sioux City, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at Banner University Medical Center due to complications from a longtime illness.
A celebration of life will be held in Sioux City at a later date.
Penny was born on Jan. 24, 1950, the daughter of Louis and Frances (Kutil) Zediker. She graduated from Central High School in 1968. She married William Crosmer on Aug. 30, 1968, and together they raised two daughters, Janie Lynn and Lori Jean.
Penny worked at Toy Bank until her daughters were born, then became a full-time homemaker and volunteered for PTA at Roosevelt Elementary from 1975 to 1982. She later attended Western Iowa Tech Community College and became a unit secretary for St. Luke's Medical Center followed by a work-at-home, self-employed transcriptionist for several Siouxland medical clinics.
Penny enjoyed sewing, swimming, watching baseball, and entertaining with family and friends. Her greatest joy was being the most wonderful Nana to her three grandchildren, Connor, Whitney and Kaitlynn, and attending their activities.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, William Crosmer of Sun City West; her daughters Dr. Janie Crosmer (Scott Clifford) of Flower Mound, Texas, and Lori Schlotfeldt (Cory) of Sergeant Bluff; her grandchildren, Connor and Whitney Schlotfeldt and Kaitlynn Clifford; her sisters, Pamela Hughes (Jim) of Grand Junction, Colo., Paula Rosenboom of Le Mars, Iowa, and Pandora Dahle of Mission, Kan.; and several cousins across the country.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to hospice or a charity of choice in Penny's name.