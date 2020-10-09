Perry R. Grell

Papillion, Neb., formerly Galva, Iowa

Perry Raymon Grell, 62, of Papillion, formerly of Galva, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center from advanced heart failure.

Service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Family Life Center, 520 W. Lincoln St., in Papillion, Neb. Burial will be in Cedar Dale Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. today at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Bethany Funeral Home in La Vista, Neb. Condolences may be sent online to www.bethanyfuneralhome.com.

Perry was born on June 19, 1958, and raised in a small farming community in northwest Iowa. Perry graduated from Galva High School and earned his bachelor of science degree in animal science from South Dakota State University.

While attending SDSU, Perry met Barb and the two were married in 1980. For the next 12 years, Perry farmed near the Galva/Holstein area. During that time, Perry and Barb welcomed two sons, Brett and Tyler.