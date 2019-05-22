Hawarden, Iowa
Pete Petersen, 73, of Hawarden, died unexpectedly at his home Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Gary "Pete" Petersen, the son of Orville and Henrietta (Eberts) Petersen, was born on July 20, 1945, in Rock Island, Ill. Pete graduated from high school in Rock Island. From 1965 to 1969, Pete proudly served as a medic in Topeka, Kan. with the U.S. Air Force.
On June 25, 1971, Pete was united in marriage with Linda Ranschau. The couple made their home in Hawarden. Pete worked at Dirks in Akron, Iowa, owned and operated his own gun shop, and later worked for NAPA in Hawarden.
Pete loved being out on his boat in Okoboji, Iowa. He was proud to be an American and enjoyed, playing cards, hunting, fishing, shooting, being an expert on a M-1 Garand, collecting coins, grilling, 60s music, and going to concerts with Linda. Pete also enjoyed driving his 1957 Chevy, which he owned for 40 years, and going to the Tulsa Gun Show with Tarl, Eric and Ed Eldridge. Pete was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and Hawarden American Lutheran Church.
Pete is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda; son, Tarl Petersen of Sioux Falls, S.D.; brother, Gordon (Donna) Petersen of Longview, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Eldridge of Fremont, Neb., and Arlene (Jim) Semans of Sioux Falls; nephew, Jason (Brenda) Petersen and their family, Trevor, Brandon, and Amanda; niece, Johnna Striklin and her family, Nolan and Chelsea; niece, Ember; nephew, Eric (Venessa) Eldridge and their family, Kyla, Kale, and Jade; and niece, Kim (Chris) Bultsma and their daughter, Mallory.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Henrietta; brother-in-law, Ed Eldridge; father and mother-in-law, Herman and Clara Ranschau; uncle-in-law, John Ranschau; and grandniece, Adrienne Malone.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hawarden American Lutheran Church or the charity of your choosing.