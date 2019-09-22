Council Bluffs, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Peter Anthony Neenan, 72, formerly of Sioux City, died suddenly on Aug. 24, 2019, at Heritage at Fox Run in Council Bluffs.
Private services will be Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Creighton University in Omaha, with the Rev. Thomas Shanahan, S.J. officiating. Burial will be in Lovell, Maine, following the service, with the kind assistance of dear friends, Pam and John Bliss.
Throughout his life, Peter was a free spirit, a brilliant scholar and an avid aficionado of all things political. He received his undergraduate degree in 1969 from Creighton University in Omaha, where he made life-long friends. He went on to earn a master's degree at the University of Iowa and was awarded a PhD in library and information science at the University of Wisconsin at Madison.
As Dr. Neenan, Peter taught at Simmons College in Boston, Mass., where he met and fell in love with his wife, Linda. After Peter and Linda were married, they moved to Chapel Hill, N.C., where Peter taught library science and Linda was employed in the Continuing Education Department of UNC's Medical College.
Peter and Linda then moved to Saratoga Springs, N.Y., to be closer to Linda's parents and Peter was the director of the New York State Department of Labor, Division of Research and Statistics until his retirement.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Jo (David deceased) Warnke; numerous cousins and friends.
Peter was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda Fisher Neenan; his parents, Margaret Braunger Neenan and Dr. Edward W. Neenan; his brother, William B. Neenan, S.J.; and all 19 of his aunts and uncles.
The family wishes to thank Robert Bertrand, Kathy Kennedy, Roger Blauwet, Mary Sharon Wilmes, Gene Spruck, Lynn Corbeil, Buster Brown, Patricia Curran and the Rev. Thomas Shanahan, S.J. for all of their able assistance with the funeral arrangements and for their life-long friendship to Peter and Linda. We also wish to thank the staff at Heritage at Fox Run and the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home for the care and assistance they gave to Peter and his family in his last days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of Creighton University in Omaha or to Midwest Jesuits, USA.
To plant a tree in memory of Peter Neenan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.