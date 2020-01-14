Peter H. Dekkers

You have free articles remaining.
Sioux Center, Iowa
75, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Memorial service: Jan. 16, 11 a.m., Christian Reformed Church, Ireton, Iowa. Burial: Memory Gardens Cemetery, Sioux Center. Visitation: Jan. 15, 4-7 p.m., Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center.
To send flowers to the family of Peter Dekkers, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 15
Visitation
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
4:00PM-7:00PM
Memorial Funeral Home
12 16th St SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
12 16th St SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
Guaranteed delivery before Peter's Visitation begins.
Jan 16
Family Gathering
Thursday, January 16, 2020
9:00AM
9:00AM
Memorial Funeral Home
12 16th St SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
12 16th St SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
Guaranteed delivery before Peter's Family Gathering begins.
Jan 16
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Ireton Christian Reformed Church
301 Maple Street
Ireton, IA 51027
301 Maple Street
Ireton, IA 51027
Guaranteed delivery before Peter's Memorial Service begins.