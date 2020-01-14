Peter H. Dekkers
Peter H. Dekkers

Sioux Center, Iowa

75, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Memorial service: Jan. 16, 11 a.m., Christian Reformed Church, Ireton, Iowa. Burial: Memory Gardens Cemetery, Sioux Center. Visitation: Jan. 15, 4-7 p.m., Memorial Funeral Home, Sioux Center.

Service information

Jan 15
Visitation
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Memorial Funeral Home
12 16th St SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
Jan 16
Family Gathering
Thursday, January 16, 2020
9:00AM
Memorial Funeral Home
12 16th St SE
Sioux Center, IA 51250
Jan 16
Memorial Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
11:00AM
Ireton Christian Reformed Church
301 Maple Street
Ireton, IA 51027
