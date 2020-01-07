Peter Vander Meer Jr.

Le Mars, Iowa
Peter Arie Vander Meer Jr., 84, of Le Mars, died suddenly Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Sioux City, of natural causes.
Peter was born in Le Mars, on May 9, 1935. He was the oldest of eight children born to Peter Arie Vander Meer and Margaret (Tuynman) Vander Meer. He graduated from Gehlen Catholic High School (then St. Joseph's) in Le Mars, attended Iowa State University, and graduated from the American Institute of Baking International.
Peter took over the family business, the Vander Meer Bakery, from his father. He was the fifth generation in his family to go into the baking business, the last of a legacy of Dutch bakers going back to his great-great-grandfather in Rotterdam, Holland. He sold the business in 1997, and retired.
During his long career in the industry, Peter was a member of local, regional and national bakers' associations, and was president of the Iowa Retail Bakers Association for a number of years. He was the recipient of a number of awards for excellence and innovation, and some of his trophies are on display at the Vander Meer Bakery exhibit in the Plymouth County Historical Museum. He was a longtime member of the Le Mars Public Library Board of Trustees.
Peter was an avid home brewer and a member of the Sioux City home brew club, RASCALS. He won many medals and ribbons for his beers, and was awarded Grand Champion Bier at the annual Schleswig Bier Contest several times. He started gardening in his teens, and maintained a large backyard vegetable and flower garden, including a small tallgrass prairie, throughout his life. He built his own kayak, became a taxidermy hobbyist for several years, and painted and sketched in his free time. He enjoyed camping trips with his family, and they visited many of the national parks.
He was happiest in the natural world, and devoted himself to the study of birds and plants from an early age. Peter was an accomplished birder, and a longtime member of the Loess Hills Audubon Society and the Iowa Ornithological Union. He was a member of the North American Bluebird Society, and he built, installed, and maintained dozens of bluebird houses around Northwest Iowa. It was a special treat to accompany Peter on one of his birding walks. His extensive knowledge, unassuming nature, and sense of humor made him a delightful companion.
Peter is survived by his wife, Laura (Henkel) Vander Meer of Le Mars; sons, Mark (Marnie Criley) of Missoula, Mont., Steven (Carol) of Arcata, Calif., and Dennis (Jacque Rundle) of Missoula; daughter, Leanne (John) Dunn of Chandler, Ariz.; and siblings, Mary (Ken) Conry of Des Moines, Bill (Eileen) Vander Meer of Ankeny, Iowa, Evelyn (Jim) Albrecht of Burnsville, Minn., Tom (Lynda) of Ellinwood, Kan., Anne (Joe) Savage of Sarasota, Fla., and Dorothy Kelley of Boston, Mass.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jim Vander Meer; and his niece, Atea Savage.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peter's memory may be directed to All Saints-St. Joseph's Catholic Church, the North American Bluebird Society, P.O. Box 7844, Bloomington, IN 47407, or to a charity of your choice.