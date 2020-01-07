Peter Vander Meer Jr.

Le Mars, Iowa

Peter Arie Vander Meer Jr., 84, of Le Mars, died suddenly Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Sioux City, of natural causes.

Peter was born in Le Mars, on May 9, 1935. He was the oldest of eight children born to Peter Arie Vander Meer and Margaret (Tuynman) Vander Meer. He graduated from Gehlen Catholic High School (then St. Joseph's) in Le Mars, attended Iowa State University, and graduated from the American Institute of Baking International.

Peter took over the family business, the Vander Meer Bakery, from his father. He was the fifth generation in his family to go into the baking business, the last of a legacy of Dutch bakers going back to his great-great-grandfather in Rotterdam, Holland. He sold the business in 1997, and retired.

During his long career in the industry, Peter was a member of local, regional and national bakers' associations, and was president of the Iowa Retail Bakers Association for a number of years. He was the recipient of a number of awards for excellence and innovation, and some of his trophies are on display at the Vander Meer Bakery exhibit in the Plymouth County Historical Museum. He was a longtime member of the Le Mars Public Library Board of Trustees.