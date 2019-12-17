Petronilla C. Rasmussen

Hubbard, Neb.
Petronilla "Pat" C. Rasmussen, 103, of Hubbard, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at a South Sioux City care facility.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hubbard, with the Rev. Gerald Leise as celebrant. Interment will be Graceland Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences can be expressed at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Pat was born on Feb. 11, 1916, in Waterbury, Neb., to Ben and Lucy (Puth) Weber. She grew up in Waterbury and graduated from high school in 1933.
On Feb. 14, 1944, she married Howard Rasmussen at St. Anne Catholic Church in Dixon, Neb. The couple settled in the Hubbard area, where they farmed.
Pat taught crafting classes, was a member of the Sioux City Women's Club, and enjoyed traveling.
Those left to honor her memory are nephew, Dave (Kate) Marron; nieces, Veronica Leis and Katherine Borrall; grandnieces and nephews, Josh Marron and family, Mackenzie Eynetich and family, Patti, Chad, Jeff, Mike, and Mindy; and special friends, Patty and Pat Teager.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Howard; parents; and siblings, Theodore, Ursula, Jenny, Bernadette, Colleta, Aloysius "Guy," and Leila.