Petronilla 'Pat' Rasmussen
View Comments

Petronilla 'Pat' Rasmussen

{{featured_button_text}}

Hubbard, Neb.

103, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Service: Dec. 19, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hubbard. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation: Dec. 19, 9:30 a.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.

Service information

Dec 19
Visitation
Thursday, December 19, 2019
9:30AM-10:30AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
211 Iowa Street
Hubbard, NE 68741
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Petronilla's Visitation begins.
Dec 19
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 19, 2019
10:30AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
211 Iowa Street
Hubbard, NE 68741
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Petronilla's Funeral Service begins.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News