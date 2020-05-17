× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phayvanh Bouphasok

Sergeant Bluff

Phayvanh Bouphasok, 73, of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at a local hospital. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather.

A celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Phayvanh was born on Jan. 25, 1947 in Ban Dong Tai, Thakhek, Laos.

Phayvanh enjoyed family time, editing photos, being on his computer, carpentry and gardening.

Phayvanh will fondly be remembered by his wife, Tiang; daughters, Ginny and Pho Jane; son, Vilaysack; and grandsons, Kobe and Simon. He leaves behind his sisters, Bountung and Bounneuang; as well as many nieces and nephews who all will miss him dearly.

He was preceded by his parents, father Thitphahn and mother Thongkham; brothers, Boualiene, Chanlit and Bounmee; and sisters, Khiene and Bounleung.

To plant a tree in memory of Phayvanh Bouphasok as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.