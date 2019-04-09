North Sioux City
Philip Corio, 96, of North Sioux City, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Westwood Nursing Home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Larkin Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 2320 Outer Drive North. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Philip was born on April 18, 1922, in Sioux City. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943 to 1945 and was a decorated POW. After returning home, Philip married Alice Coates in 1948. They raised four children in Jefferson, S.D. They later divorced and in 1969 Philip married Lucille Thompson. After working at Kent Feeds for 26 years, he retired in 1984.
Philip enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs.
Survivors include his four children, Annette (Bob) Johnson of Smithland, Iowa, Elizabeth (Earl) Rose of Hornick, Iowa, Phillip (Rochele) Corio of Jefferson, and Charles (Sandy) Corio of Jefferson; stepchildren, Ronald (Judy) Thompson, Carolynn (Fran) Brown, Charlotte Vander Schaaf, and Colleen (Larry) Allen, all of Sioux City; and a brother, John (Mary) Corio Jr. of Jefferson.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Angelo and Louie Corio; a sister, Rose Pearson; wife, Lucille; and stepdaughter, Kim Downs.