Sioux City
95, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Service: Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas Orthodox Church. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 11 from 4-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
95, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Service: Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas Orthodox Church. Burial: Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 11 from 4-8 p.m., Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.