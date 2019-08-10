Sioux City
Philip Hanna, 95, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his residence with his loving son near his side.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Thomas Orthodox Church in Sioux City. Burial will be in St. Thomas Orthodox Cemetery inside Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a Trisagion service at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Philip was born on June 6, 1924, in Sioux City, to Elias and Hobooba Hanna. He was one of 10 children; he had four brothers and five sisters. He graduated from East High School in 1942 and briefly attended Morningside College.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps with the 440th Troop Carrier Group during World War II and served in England, France and Germany. The 440th Troop Carrier Group was involved in D-Day, the invasion of southern France, Belgium relief and several other parachute and glider towing missions. He was active in boxing while in the service and went undefeated as a light heavyweight and also emceed several entertainment programs. He received many service medals including the Good Conduct Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, one Silver Battle Star, two Bronze Battle Stars, three Overseas Service Bars and a Certificate of Appreciation Award. Three of his brothers also served during World War II.
On Sept. 11, 1949, he married Katharine Kazos at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. They were married for 63 years before she passed away on May 13, 2013.
In 1950, Phil opened and managed The Pine Room with his father-in-law, Alex Kazos. It was later remodeled and renamed The Penthouse, located above The Broiler Steak House at 610 Fourth Street.
In 1964, he entered real estate as a broker with Grandy-Pratt-Cotton. He was active in the Greater Sioux City Board of Realtors, having served in all the offices including president in 1978. He was instrumental in the forming of the multiple-listing service, introduced lock boxes in Sioux City, and introduced "get-acquainted" letters to neighbors. He received many awards including Salesman of the Year in 1976. He retired in 1995 after more than 30 years in the business.
He was a lifetime member of St. Thomas Orthodox Church and served on the church council for many years, with many offices including board president, convention chairman and was in the church choir. He received the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Certificate of Meritorious Service in 1996, was an honorary life member of the parish council and was a Knight of St. Ignatius of Antioch.
For many years, he was a Mason with the Tyrian Lodge, a Shriner with the Abu Bekr Shrine as a part of the Oriental Band unit, and a member of the American Legion.
Survivors include his son, Mark Hanna of Sioux City; and a granddaughter, Jayci Giaccone of Dallas, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters; four Brothers; his daughter, Roxie Giaccone; and his wife, Katharine.
In lieu of flowers, Phil requested that donations be made to St. Thomas Orthodox Church in his memory.
He will be missed at his regular booth at the Milwaukee Wiener House.