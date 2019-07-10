Dakota Dunes
Philip L. Nugent, 70, of Dakota Dunes, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 6, 2019, with family by his side.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Sioux City, with Neil Peck officiating. Burial will be in Arlington Cemetery, rural Moville, Iowa. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, with family present at 6 p.m. and a prayer/Masonic service will at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be offered at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Phil was born on Feb. 24, 1949. in Le Mars, Iowa. to LaVonne and Earl Nugent. He graduated from Kingsley (Iowa) High School in 1967 and started college at Wayne State College.
On Aug. 16, 1969, Phil married his middle school sweetheart, JoEllen Harmes. Phil and Jo continued their college studies at Wayne, both in education. Phil graduated with a BAE in industrial technology and began teaching in Westfield, Iowa. After moving to Denison, Iowa, Phil earned his MA in technology and taught at the Denison Community Schools for 33 years. He also coached boys golf and wrestling for numerous years, proudly taking teams to the Iowa State Championship golf tournament.
Phil and JoEllen are the proud parents of two children, Tawn (Kansas City) and Tate (Sioux City).
Phil was actively involved in the Abu Bekr Shrine Temple, holding several roles including past potentate and recorder. He was a member of the Animal Unit, Cornhuskers, Chef Unit and Golf Unit. Phil was elected president of Central States Shrine Association for 2019. He found great joy and lifelong friendships through his involvement with the Shrine.
Phil enjoyed golf, traveling, fishing, the Packers, and a good scotch. He lived life to the fullest and challenged the thought of immortality to the last day.
Phil is survived by his wife, JoEllen; his children, Tawn (Jess Groce) and Tate (Briana Terry); his grandchild, Lily Terry; his brother, Raymond (Maddie); his sister, Barb; his sister, Karen (Gus); and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Family requests memorials be made to Abu Bekr Shrine Transportation Fund, Box 3347, Sioux City, IA 51102.