Rapid City, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Phillip M. Codina, 67, of Rapid City, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1951, in Sioux City, to Phillip J. and Catherine A. (Pope) Codina.
On June 26, 1971, he was united in marriage to Eileen M. Bertsch at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Sioux City. Phillip served in the Iowa Air National Guard from November 1970 to August 1975. He then went on to begin what was a lengthy career with BNSF Railroad. After about 40 years of loyal service, Phillip retired from the railroad.
Phillip was a devoted husband and father, a strong worker, and a lover of the outdoors. A few of his passions in life included reading autobiographies about his favorite musicians and significant political figures, challenging himself by climbing up the steepest side of a mountain, and enjoying a crisp early dawn with a hot coffee and a fresh newspaper.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen; his daughters and their husbands, Kimberly Hamar of Chadron, Neb., Amanda Codina (Anthony Sjostrom) of Lone Tree, Colo., and Katie Childers (James Childers II) of Alliance, Neb.; his six grandchildren; his mother, Catherine Codina of Sioux City; his brothers and sister, Michael (Robbi) Codina and Cindy (Randy) Dobbs of Dakota Dunes, S.D., and James Codina of Sioux City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Phillip Codina request that donations be made to Wings Of Hope For Pancreatic Cancer Research at www.wingsofhopepcr.org, a nonprofit organization (Tax ID #45-4715329) dedicated to raising awareness and funding for pancreatic cancer research. Donations via check may also be mailed to Wings Of Hope at the following address, Maureen Shul, Wings Of Hope, 8404 Brambleridge Drive, Castle Pines, CO 80108. Make sure to notate in memorandum of Phillip Codina.