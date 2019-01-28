Seaside, Calif., formerly Sioux City
Phoebee P. Barto, 89, of Seaside, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at her residence.
Graveside services will be in Dakota City Cemetery later this spring. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Phoebee was born on June 6, 1929, in Wayne, Neb., to Sant and Ona (Stonehocker) Steele. She graduated high school and was united in marriage to Russell Barto on Aug. 18, 1946, in Le Mars, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2000.
Phoebee belonged to the American Legion for 27 years and was a member of First Assembly God Church in North Sioux City.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Danny Barto of Canyon City, Colo., Mark Barto of North Sioux City, and Roxane Cutler of Seaside; five grandchildren; four great-grandkids; and three siblings, Betty Jasmine, Larry Eugene, and Sandra Kay.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Virginia Fern Sanford, Donald Robert, Roland Clark, Robert, Donnabell, Richard David, Dennis, and Rodney.