Overland Park, Kan., formerly Sioux City
Phyllis Ann (Collingwood) Carter, 79, of Overland Park, formerly of Sioux City, died on Nov. 21, 2018, at her residence.
Phyllis' wishes were to be cremated with no funeral services. Her wish was for family and friends to get together for a celebration of life gathering and to also honor her son and grandson. Details will be announced in May 2019.
Phyllis was born on May 25, 1939, in Sioux City, the daughter of Phil and Evelyn (Churchill) Collingwood. She graduated from Sergeant Bluff High School in 1958. She graduated from Ellis Beauty School in 1961.
Phyllis was a hard worker all her life, standing on her feet and working with her hands all day long as a beautician. However, doing hair was her hobby and her passion. She worked up until the age of 76 at which time she retired and moved to Kansas to spend more time with her daughter. Phyllis enjoyed shopping, decorating, tea, wine, sweets, her cat and spending time with her family.
Survivors include a daughter, Belinda, and her husband, Brian Pollock, and his sons, Cole, Noah, Nathan and Josh Pollock of Overland Park; a son, Matthew, and his wife, Christine, and grandson, Tristin Carter, of Sioux City; a brother, Willard, and his wife, Debra Collingwood, of Peterson, Iowa; two granddaughters, Shelby Carter of Meredith, Kan., and Kailey Carter and two great-grandchildren, Chase and Brooklyn Carter, of Sioux City; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Scott Carter; and her grandson, Zachary Carter.