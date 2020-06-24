Phyllis Adam
Yankton, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Phyllis R. Adam, 89, of Yankton, formerly of Sioux City, died on Sunday June 21, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Private interment will be in Logan Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Phyllis Rosanne Adam was born on May 3, 1931, to Leonard J. and Helen M. (Nelson) Wiese, in Chicago, Ill. She moved with her family to the Yankton area in 1936 and to Sioux City in 1945. Phyllis loved to share stories of her childhood during the Great Depression and spoke fondly of time spent on her grandmother's farm west of Yankton. Born into a musical family, she played in a Chicago children's orchestra at a young age and later performed with her parents and sister on local Yankton radio station WNAX.
Phyllis was a graduate of Central High School in Sioux City and married her high school sweetheart, Douglas G. Adam, on Oct. 1, 1949 in Sioux City. It was there that they raised their family of five children, Brian, Brenda, Christopher, Courtney, and Eric. In 1962, they moved to an acreage near Stone State Park, which she named Meadowlark Hill Farm. Many beloved farm animals and pets were cared for during their 25 years there.
While in Sioux City, Phyllis taught children's dance classes, volunteered with the Jaycee Sues, and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She later pursued a nursing degree and had a lifelong interest in the medical field. She was an avid writer, penning her own novel as well as numerous short stories and poems enjoyed by her family.
During their retirement years, Phyllis and her husband lived in South Dakota and Florida, and had recently relocated from Sioux Falls to Yankton. She traveled extensively with him throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Phyllis also enjoyed reading, playing piano and gardening.
Family was of the greatest importance to Phyllis. She took pride in her pioneer roots and in her Danish and German heritage, with numerous heirlooms and family photographs on display in her home. She hosted countless family gatherings as well as fun-filled "Grandma Days" for her grandchildren, who also took part in clever scavenger hunts that she devised for them on holidays. Visitors to her home were warmly welcomed with coffee and homemade cookies, and old-fashioned candy jars were kept full for her grandchildren to enjoy.
Phyllis is survived by her husband of more than 70 years, Douglas, the love of her life; her children, Brian (Kay) of rural Yankton, Christopher of Yankton, and Eric (Michele) of Dubuque, Iowa; a son-in-law, Gary Palmer of Yankton; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lois Smith; a son, Courtney Adam; and a daughter, Brenda Palmer.
Memorials may be directed to the Heartland Humane Society in Yankton.
