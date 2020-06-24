Phyllis Adam

While in Sioux City, Phyllis taught children's dance classes, volunteered with the Jaycee Sues, and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She later pursued a nursing degree and had a lifelong interest in the medical field. She was an avid writer, penning her own novel as well as numerous short stories and poems enjoyed by her family.

During their retirement years, Phyllis and her husband lived in South Dakota and Florida, and had recently relocated from Sioux Falls to Yankton. She traveled extensively with him throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Phyllis also enjoyed reading, playing piano and gardening.

Family was of the greatest importance to Phyllis. She took pride in her pioneer roots and in her Danish and German heritage, with numerous heirlooms and family photographs on display in her home. She hosted countless family gatherings as well as fun-filled "Grandma Days" for her grandchildren, who also took part in clever scavenger hunts that she devised for them on holidays. Visitors to her home were warmly welcomed with coffee and homemade cookies, and old-fashioned candy jars were kept full for her grandchildren to enjoy.