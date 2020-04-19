× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Phyllis Bergdale

Alcester, S.D.

Phyllis Bergdale, 88, of Alcester, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She passed away at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, funeral services will be held at a later date at the Alcester Baptist Church in Alcester. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Alcester. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To see the full obituary, please go to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Phyllis Elaine Christensen was born on Dec. 27, 1931, in Gilmore City, Iowa; she was the daughter of Elmer and Violet Christensen. Phyllis graduated from Colman High School in 1949 and then attended Sioux Valley Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1953.

She worked as a nurse for Robert Olson in Sioux Falls before she married Bernard Bergdale on Dec. 28, 1956. The couple farmed around Alcester until they retired in 1993. She worked as a nurse at the Morningside Manor and Union County Home Healthcare throughout her period on the farm.

Phyllis was an active member at the Alcester Baptist Church.