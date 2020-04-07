× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Phyllis Christie

Battle Creek, Iowa

Phyllis Christie, 98, of Battle Creek, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa.

Due to state and federal mandated guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Battle Creek, with the Rev. Kevin J. Freese officiating. Memorial service and visitation may be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Christensen- Van Houten Funeral Home in Battle Creek. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.

Phyllis Dorothy Wilcke was born on June 1, 1921, in Correctionville, Iowa, the fifth child of 10 children born to Chris and Lydia (Will) Wilcke. Phyllis grew up in the Ida County area, where she attended country school and graduated from Ida Grove High School.