Phyllis Christie
Battle Creek, Iowa
Phyllis Christie, 98, of Battle Creek, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa.
Due to state and federal mandated guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Battle Creek, with the Rev. Kevin J. Freese officiating. Memorial service and visitation may be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Christensen- Van Houten Funeral Home in Battle Creek. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.
Phyllis Dorothy Wilcke was born on June 1, 1921, in Correctionville, Iowa, the fifth child of 10 children born to Chris and Lydia (Will) Wilcke. Phyllis grew up in the Ida County area, where she attended country school and graduated from Ida Grove High School.
On July 1, 1939, Phyllis was united in marriage to Harlan Christie in Battle Creek. The couple welcomed a daughter, Elleen Kay. The family made their home in the Ida County area and Harlan worked as a farmhand until they could purchase their own farm to commence farming. Phyllis helped out on the farm by walking beans, dressing chickens and milking cows. In later years, she worked at the Hartley Memorial Hospital, Willow Dale Nursing Home and Dawn's Heavenly Creations in Battle Creek.
Phyllis was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church in Battle Creek. She loved playing cards (especially with Bonnie, Wendell and Jean) and belonged to several bridge and euchre card clubs. Phyllis also belonged to the local women's club and medical auxiliary. She truly loved her town and showed her support by serving on the committees that supported the playground, shelter house and Alumni Park. Phyllis also enjoyed crocheting, volunteering, and traveling with the Rices.
The greatest joy in her life was spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She relished in playing cards, games and attending their activities. In her recent years, Phyllis called Willow Dale Assisted Living home and enjoyed the people and the life there.
Survivors include her daughter, Elleen (Irvin) Oberreuter of Danbury, Iowa; granddaughter, Lynn (Dave) Plantz of Rolfe, Iowa; six grandsons, Chris (Angela) Oberreuter of Adel, Iowa, Mike (Carrie) Oberreuter of Danbury, Steve (Sherri) Oberreuter of Battle Creek, Mark (Robin) Oberreuter of Bronson, Iowa, James (Angie) Oberreuter of Danbury, and Craig (Brandy) Obberreuter of Ankeny, Iowa; 18 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; two great-stepgrandchildren; two great-great-stepgrandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Spotts of Battle Creek, and Isabel Plagge of Fremont, Neb.; sister-in-law, Jean Wilcke of Battle Creek; and many nieces, nephews (who loved her dearly), extended family and friends.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan Christie (1993); two great-grandchildren, Nicholas Plantz and Tiara Oberreuter; sisters, Frances (Archie) Rohwedder and Marie (Alvin) Schultz; brothers, Ervin (Mable) Wilcke, Harlan (Leona) Wilcke, Walter (Helen) Wilcke, Floyd (Helen) Wilcke and Wendell Wilcke; brothers-in-law, Dan Spotts, Fred Plagge, Eugene Christie, Leonard (Opal) Christie, and Derwood (Marguerite) Christie; and sisters-in-law, Donna (Artie) Kuehl and Betty Christie.
