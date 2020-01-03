Phyllis Clark

South Sioux City

Phyllis J. Clark, 80, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Pioneer Valley in Sergeant Bluff.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The Rev. Douglas Dill will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Phyllis was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Melvin, Iowa; she was the daughter of Bernard and Harriet Habben. She was the first of eight children and the only girl. The family moved to Sioux City and Phyllis graduated from Central High School in 1959.

On May 29, 1959, Phyllis married Harold L. Clark in Sioux City. They had four sons, Kenneth, Jeffrey, Alan and David. Harold passed away on June 16, 1995, in Sioux City.

Phyllis worked at the South Sioux City Eagles Club for over 40 years calling bingo and tending bar. She was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.