Phyllis Clark

South Sioux City
Phyllis J. Clark, 80, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Pioneer Valley in Sergeant Bluff.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. The Rev. Douglas Dill will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday with the family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Phyllis was born Nov. 5, 1939, in Melvin, Iowa; she was the daughter of Bernard and Harriet Habben. She was the first of eight children and the only girl. The family moved to Sioux City and Phyllis graduated from Central High School in 1959.
On May 29, 1959, Phyllis married Harold L. Clark in Sioux City. They had four sons, Kenneth, Jeffrey, Alan and David. Harold passed away on June 16, 1995, in Sioux City.
Phyllis worked at the South Sioux City Eagles Club for over 40 years calling bingo and tending bar. She was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include three sons, Kenneth Clark (Deborah), Jeffrey Clark, and Alan Clark (Cathy), all of the Siouxland area; her brothers, Gary Habben (Glenda) of Le Mars, Iowa, Harlan Habben (Brenda) of Sioux City, Greg Habben (Linda) of Sioux City, Vernon Habben (Eleanor) of California, Douglas Habben (Kathy) of Nevada, and Steve Habben (Coleen) of Colorado; five grandchildren, Brent, Tara, Jamie (Tyler), Elizabeth and Arye; eight great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Dawn Clark of Sugarland, Texas.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; a son, David Clark, who died Dec. 8, 2019, at the age of 53; grandchildren, Michael, Nicholas, Emily and Summer; and a brother, Dennis Habben.