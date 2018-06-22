Correctionville, Iowa
Phyllis E. Brauninger, 85, of Correctionville, passed away Monday, June 18, 2018, at her residence in Correctionville.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Grace United Methodist Church in Correctionville, with Lay Leader Pam Briese officiating. Burial will be in Correctionville Cemetery. Visitation will be one prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. at the church. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Correctionville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com.
Phyllis E. Brauninger was born on July 22, 1932, in rural Castana, Iowa, to Otho and Ida (Ankerstjerne) Hull. She attended rural country school and graduated in 1949. Phyllis attended Wayne College to get her two-year teaching certificate and later in life continued her education at Morningside College.
Phyllis married Robert Brauninger on July 6, 1954, in Munich, Germany, which began their 64 years together on their farm in Correctionville.
Phyllis taught school at Ute and Correctionville, and then worked at the Lighthouse Gospel Mission in South Sioux City. Later, she returned to teaching in Danbury. She had various jobs throughout her life, was a writer for the Sioux Valley News, and worked in the office at the church and at the toy store in the Southern Hills Mall. Her most cherished job of all was raising their children, Rick and Heidi.
Phyllis was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, Bible school and belonged to Ladies Aide. Phyllis loved gardening and took great pride in her roses and raspberries. She enjoyed reading, card club and fishing in Canada and Florida, and was a member of a motorcycle club. Her favorite pastime of all was spending time with her family.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Robert; a son, Rick of Cherokee, Iowa; a daughter, Heidi Pry of Cushing, Iowa; her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Kelsi Pry of Galva, Iowa, and Ely Woten of Cushing; a sister, Donna Pohlman of Oregon; and a brother, Leo (Mary) Hull of Wisconsin. She is also survived by her dear friend, Tavis Silfes, and a host of nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jean McCall; and infant brother, Donald Hull.