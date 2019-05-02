{{featured_button_text}}

Akron, Iowa

94, died Saturday, March 9, 2019. Celebration of life: May 4 at 2 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, Akron. Burial: Union Creek Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation: May 4 at 1 p.m., at the church. Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home, Akron.

the life of: Phyllis E. Frisk
