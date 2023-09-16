Phyllis J. Arsenault

South Sioux City, Neb.

Phyllis J. Arsenault, 77 of South Sioux City, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023 at a local hospital comforted by family. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. A private family interment will be in the O'Neill City Cemetery, O'Neill, Neb. at a later date. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com

Phyllis was born on August 16, 1946 in Page, Neb. to Lyle and Elaine (Summers) Davis. She received her education in Norfolk, Neb., graduating with the Class of 1964. She married LeRoy Marshall in 1965 while in Norfolk; to this union, son Brian was born. Phyllis and Brian relocated to South Sioux City in 1972. Phyllis moved to Las Vegas in 1989 and while there, married Gilles Denis Arsenault on July 27, 1990. They moved back to South Sioux City in 1993, where Phyllis remained to live her life.

While in the work-force, Phyllis worked at the El Charmido Bar & IGA Grocery Store, both in South Sioux City; Reliable Auto Parts and Sioux Sales, both in Sioux City, Iowa, until retirement.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Brian (Marie) Marshall of South Sioux City, Neb.; grandchildren, Ryan and Brianna Marshall of Sioux City; siblings: Mike (Sue) Davis of Henderson, Nev., Lois (Alan) Boyd of Florida, Bruce (Bridget) Davis of South Sioux City, and Joan Gagnon of Sioux City; three great-grandchildren, Tavien, Harmonie, and Kylee.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Denis, brothers, Richard and Gary Davis, grandchild, Courtney, and pets, Sadie, Scamp, and Brandon.