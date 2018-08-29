Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Washta, Iowa

91, died Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Correctionville, Iowa.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Celebrate
the life of: Phyllis J. Kabisch
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments