Phyllis J. Obermeyer

South Sioux City

Phyllis J. Obermeyer, 69, of South Sioux City, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Madonna Rehabilitation Facility in Omaha, surrounded by family, after enduring a brief battle with cancer.

A celebration of life will be noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Cardinal Room of the Marina Inn at 385 East Fourth Street in South Sioux City. In these unique times, the family asks that social distancing be practiced, and masks will be required. We invite friends to share their stories of Phyllis during an open mic at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Phyllis Jean (Sheehan) Obermeyer was born on Dec. 7, 1950, in Sioux City, to Eugene Sheehan and Bobbi Powers. She graduated from South Sioux City High School in 1969 and relocated to San Francisco, Calif., one of her favorite cities, with local friends.

In March 1970, she was married to Pat Sullivan of Jackson, Neb. In June 1973, Phyllis gave birth to her first son Shawn Sullivan.