Phyllis Jean Krahmer

Emerson, Neb.

Phyllis Jean (Stimson) Krahmer, 92, of Emerson, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Heritage of Emerson Nursing Home in Emerson.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson. If you would like to have a place to sit at the graveside, please bring a chair. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Emerson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all state guidelines will be in effect and we ask everyone to wear a mask.

Phyllis was born March 25, 1928, to Harrison and Sara Belle (Merry) Stimson. She graduated from Emerson High School in 1945. Phyllis married Bill Krahmer on Feb. 24, 1946. To this union eight children were born: Sherry, Bob, Patty, Rodney, Cindy, Shelly, Cathy, and Sonya.

Phyllis worked for the Thurston County Sheriff's Office for 25 years, where she trained her daughter Shelly. Phyllis enjoyed crocheting, quilting, and spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing Nintendo with her grandchildren, who nicknamed her "Nintendo Granny."

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.