Phyllis L. Smith

Sheldon, Iowa

Phyllis L. Smith, 88, of Sheldon, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Cobble Creek Homes in Sheldon.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church in Sheldon, with the Rev. Kevin Gingerich officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations practicing social distancing, the capacity of the church will be at 50 percent during the visitation and service. The service will be live-streamed through the Sheldon United Methodist Church Facebook Page. Arrangements are under the direction of Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon. Online condolences may be sent to www.vanderploegfunerals.com.

Phyllis Lavonne (Halstrom) Smith was born on May 21, 1932, to Leonard John and Edith Christine (Anderson) Halstrom, in rural Cherokee County, Iowa on their family farm. She attended school in Meriden, Iowa. Phyllis was a member of the high school women's basketball team that went to the state tournament twice. She graduated from Meriden High School in 1950.