Phyllis L. Smith
Sheldon, Iowa
Phyllis L. Smith, 88, of Sheldon, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Cobble Creek Homes in Sheldon.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday at United Methodist Church in Sheldon, with the Rev. Kevin Gingerich officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations practicing social distancing, the capacity of the church will be at 50 percent during the visitation and service. The service will be live-streamed through the Sheldon United Methodist Church Facebook Page. Arrangements are under the direction of Vander Ploeg Funeral Home in Sheldon. Online condolences may be sent to www.vanderploegfunerals.com.
Phyllis Lavonne (Halstrom) Smith was born on May 21, 1932, to Leonard John and Edith Christine (Anderson) Halstrom, in rural Cherokee County, Iowa on their family farm. She attended school in Meriden, Iowa. Phyllis was a member of the high school women's basketball team that went to the state tournament twice. She graduated from Meriden High School in 1950.
On Oct. 24, 1952, she was united in marriage to Roger Wayne Smith at Oakdale Evangelical Free Church in Meriden. The couple made their home in Sheldon, where they had three children, Bradley J., Pamela K. and JoLynn. Roger preceded her in death on Aug. 4, 2008. Several years later, Phyllis downsized the family home and in December 2016, moved into the Cobble Creek Homes in Sheldon.
Phyllis was an involved member of Sheldon United Methodist Church. She was active in the Sheldon Community, belonging to the Order of the Eastern Star, P.E.O., the Red Hat Society and several bridge clubs. She enjoyed spending her summers at Lake Okoboji, where she and Roger originally met. She was a frequent visitor to Arizona to visit her children, grandchildren and her sister and her family.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Dr. Bradley (Danna) Smith of Scottsdale, Ariz., Pam Pierce of Sheldon, and JoLynn (Scott) Nulph of Peoria, Ariz.; grandchildren, Nicholas Pierce, Ashley Nulph, Alexander Smith and Elizabeth Smith; siblings, Bernice Steele of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Jim Halstrom of Meriden; brother-in-law, Robert Mortenson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; son-in-law, Dwight Pierce; parents, Leonard and Edith Halstrom; in-laws, Helmer and Laura Smith; siblings, Milton (Marjorie) Halstrom, Ruby (Max) Pixler, Marvin (Sharon) Halstrom, Arlene (Delbert) Carlson, Tom Steele, Lorraine Mortenson, and Delores Halstrom; in-laws, Shirley and Aaron Kruse, and Gwen Halstrom; and several nieces and nephews.
