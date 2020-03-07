Phyllis Lou Lorenzen

Ida Grove, Iowa

Phyllis Lou Lorenzen 90, of Ida Grove, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove.

Service will be 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church of Ida Grove, with the Rev. Chad Lierman officiating. Burial will follow in Galva Township Cemetery east of Galva, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.

Phyllis was born Jan. 16, 1930, to Abel and Nell (Huendling) Peters at Carroll, Iowa. She was baptized as an infant March 9, 1930, at Wheatland Presbyterian Church in rural Breda, Iowa.

She attended rural school in Carroll County, then graduated from the Ida Grove High School with the class of 1947. She attended Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, where she obtained her teaching certificate. She taught elementary school in Mapleton, Iowa, in 1949.

On July 11, 1950, she married Marvin Lorenzen at Wheatland Presbyterian Church. They were blessed with five children, Ann, Laurie, Bruce, Kristin and Susan.