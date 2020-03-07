Phyllis Lou Lorenzen
Ida Grove, Iowa
Phyllis Lou Lorenzen 90, of Ida Grove, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Horn Memorial Hospital of Ida Grove.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church of Ida Grove, with the Rev. Chad Lierman officiating. Burial will follow in Galva Township Cemetery east of Galva, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.
Phyllis was born Jan. 16, 1930, to Abel and Nell (Huendling) Peters at Carroll, Iowa. She was baptized as an infant March 9, 1930, at Wheatland Presbyterian Church in rural Breda, Iowa.
She attended rural school in Carroll County, then graduated from the Ida Grove High School with the class of 1947. She attended Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, where she obtained her teaching certificate. She taught elementary school in Mapleton, Iowa, in 1949.
On July 11, 1950, she married Marvin Lorenzen at Wheatland Presbyterian Church. They were blessed with five children, Ann, Laurie, Bruce, Kristin and Susan.
Marvin and Phyllis raised their family on a farm south of Arthur, Iowa. They joined the Arthur United Methodist Church in 1952 and were faithful members there.
Phyllis was devoted to providing a loving home for her family. She and Marvin enjoyed playing cards with friends and games with their grandchildren. Having their grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit brought them much joy. She was very musically talented and served as a church organist for many years. She was also a wonderful seamstress.
Marvin and Phyllis moved to Ida Grove in 1993. They joined the First United Methodist Church of Ida Grove on Sept. 14, 1997.
Phyllis is survived by her five children, Ann (Paul) DeNeui of Tulsa, Okla., Laurie (John) Currie of Odebolt, Iowa, Bruce (Sandy) Lorenzen of Arthur, Iowa, Kristin (Harvey) Flewelling of Superior, Colo., and Susan (David) Fisk of Fredrick, Colo. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, Jeremy DeNeui, Luke (Sarah) DeNeui, Hope (Brandon) Ellis, Bethany DeNeui, Steven (Chelsey) Currie, Mark (Angie) Currie, David (Kelly) Currie, Mindy (Cory) Miller, Holly Lorenzen, Lindsey Flewelling, Jordan Flewelling, Claire Fisk and Lauren Fisk; and 15 great-grandchildren, Noah and Isabella DeNeui, Bo, Demory, Raef and Megan Ellis, Kellen and Aaron Currie, Elliott and Claire Currie, Jocelyn Currie, and Avaree, Axton, Aspen and Abbott Miller. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Marvin; parents, Abel and Nell Peters; and her sister Ruth Windmuller.
Phyllis and Marvin were married for 69 years and the two had truly become one. She was so looking forward to joining him in heaven and meeting her Savior.