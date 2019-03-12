Salix, Iowa
Phyllis M. Butler, 79, of Salix, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Whiting, Iowa.
Services will be noon Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Phyllis was born on Feb. 13, 1940, in Garner, Iowa, to Bjarne and Dorothy (Schreiber) Hendrickson. She graduated high school and was united in marriage to John S. Butler on Sept. 4, 1960, in Humboldt, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Nov. 18, 2014. Both she and her husband were members of Morningside Lutheran Church.
Phyllis enjoyed reading books, gardening, cooking, going to her grandchildren’s sporting events, and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, John (Malaeng) Butler of Narvarre, Fla., Jenise Trappe of Mason City, Iowa, and Jeff (Carrie) Butler of Whiting; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Phil (Kaye) Hendrickson and B.J. (Misty) Hendrickson; and sister, Florence (Fred) Hansen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; sister, Barbra; and brother, David.
Memorials may be sent to the family.