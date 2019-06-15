Sioux City
Phyllis Schneiders, 88, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Per her wishes, Phyllis has been cremated, and no services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Phyllis was born Oct. 11, 1930, in Buckingham, Iowa, daughter of Ernest and Laura (Walters) Thierer. She graduated from Traer High School and attended Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
She married Claire Chalup in 1950. She later married Nicholas Schneiders. He died in 1986. She worked in the office of A.A. Schneiderhahn Co. for 15 years in Davenport, Iowa. They moved to Sioux City. She later worked for Prince Manufacturing Corporation as Sales Secretary for 16 years, retiring in 1996.
Phyllis is survived by sons, Larry Chalup of York, Neb., and Jerry Chalup of Dakota Dunes, S.D., six grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Robert Thierer.
Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Claire and Nicholas; two sons, Ron and Bruce; two brothers, Dale and Earl; and a sister, Carol Dake.
Memorials may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.