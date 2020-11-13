Phyllis Vander Sluis

Primghar, Iowa

Phyllis Vander Sluis, 86, of Primghar, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Prairie View Home in Sanborn, Iowa, after falling ill with the COVID-19 virus.

Private family graveside services will be in Waterman Cemetery, Sutherland, Iowa. Visitation without the family will be 3 to 5 p.m. today at Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar. Masks are required at the visitation.

Phyllis Jean (Mehrens) Vander Sluis was born on Aug. 25, 1934. Phyllis was the only one in her Gaza High School class to attend college. She earned a teaching certificate at Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa and taught fifth grade in Linn Grove, Iowa.

She married Ronald Vander Sluis on Oct. 26, 1954 and had four children. As soon as the kids were in school, she went back to complete her bachelor's degree at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. She taught for several years at Zion Lutheran School in Paullina, Iowa. She valued her education and made sure that all of her children attended college, too.