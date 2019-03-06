Sioux City
Polyxeni S. Pliakou, 88, of Sioux City, passed away on March 4, 2019, after a short illness.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a Trisagion at 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences can be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Polyxeni was born on May 3, 1930, to Sotirios and Aikaterini (Margeas) Plaikou, in Pteea, Greece. In 1950, she was married to Vaselios Pliakos. To this union, two children were born. Vaselious passed away in 1987. In 1990, Polyxeni immigrated to the United States, where she resided until her death.
Polyxeni was a talented cook and enjoyed crocheting and gardening.
Polyxeni is survived by her son, Peter Panagoitis of Greece; her daughter, Dimitra (Tim) Margellos of Sioux City; brother, John (Thoula) Margeas; sister, Sophia Linou of Greece; four grandchildren, Chris and Bill Margellos, and Vasili and Jenny Pliakou; and four great-grandchildren, Colin and Emily Margellos, and Iris and Demi Margellos.
Polyxeni was preceded in death by her parents; and husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.