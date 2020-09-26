× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

R. Dean Chapman

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., formerly Sioux City

R. Dean Chapman, 96, of Ocean Isle Beach, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday in Graceland Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside in Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dean was born on Aug. 16, 1924, in Alma, Mich., to DeVere and Ruby (Keyes) Chapman. Mr. Chapman served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II. He began his agribusiness career in Michigan.

In 1964, Dean and his wife, Edith (Ellerby), the mother of his children, moved from Michigan to Sioux City. Edith worked as a real estate broker for many years in their farm and home real estate brokerage firm.

Dean later married his second wife, Mary (Wombolt) of Red Oak, Iowa. They both enjoyed the real estate business. Dean was a very out-going person with a witty sense of humor. His motto was, “Every day is a good day, and some are even better.” He and Mary loved brightening peoples' days.