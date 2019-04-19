Brookings, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Rae Marie Jordan, 60, of Brookings, formerly of Sioux City, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her home.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel in Sioux City. Visitation with the family will be 1 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Rae was born on July 11, 1958, in Sioux City, the daughter of Robert Sr. and Phyllis (Welch) Jordan. Rae grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Heelan High School in 1976. She worked as a waitress at various restaurants and then started a career at J.C. Penney Studios that eventually transferred her to Olympia, Wash. While in Washington, Rae began a successful 26-year career with CenturyLink. This career took her to Minneapolis, where she retired in 2017 due to health reasons. In 2018, Rae moved to Brookings to be closer to her Midwest family.
Rae was artistic, creative and free spirited. She enjoyed stained glass, traveling and spending time with her granddaughters. Rae was known for her wit and rebellious flair. She loved purple and tie dye was her style of choice.
Survivors include her son, Zach Jordan (Candace) of Bonaire, Ga.; her mother, Phyllis Jordan of Sioux City; her brother, Bob Jordan (Susie) of Thornton, Colo.; two sisters Julie Graham (Patrick) of Portage, Wis., and Vicki Swedlund (Shad) of Brookings; and two granddaughters, Adrianna and Cassidy Jordan. She was the favorite aunt to Aaron Jordan (Janette), Austin Henry and Seth Swedlund, Stephanie Bauman (Josh), Elainna Jordan and Sami Kratovil (Corbin). Rae is also survived by her bonus nephews, Mike, Shawn and Ryan Graham; a grandniece, PennyLane; and grandnephews, Mavik, Jackson and Jacob.
Rae was preceded in death by her dad, Robert Jordan Sr.; and her grandparents.
Memorials may be directed to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation, 321 Columbus Ave., Suite 5R, Boston, MA 02116.