Boone, Iowa, formerly Sioux City
Ralph Allen Craft, 59, of Boone, formerly Sioux City, passed away of congestive heart failure on Feb. 8, 2019, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, three days before his 60th birthday. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Service will be 11 a.m. Monday at First Christian Church, 2101 Jackson Street. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, 3220 Stone Park Boulevard.
Ralph was born Feb. 11, 1959, in Sioux City, to Ross C. and Norma A. (Asche) Craft. He attended North Junior High School and was a 1977 graduate of West High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in architectural drafting from Iowa State University in 1982. He was previously employed by El Fredo’s Pizza in Sioux City, as a draftsman at Iowa Beef Processors and at Todd & Sargent in Ames, Iowa.
Ralph was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, loved the Beatles and the Marvel Comics Universe, and adored his little dog.
Ralph is survived by his siblings, Deborah L. Craft-Marks (John Marks) of Greenfield, Wis., Ronald J. Craft (Heidi) of Hawarden, Iowa, and Rose Andersen (Rick) of Sioux City. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews, Tiffiny Craft of Hawarden, Daniel Craft (Shayla) of Baumholder, Germany, Sherril Craft (Geoffrey Jeffords) of Sioux City, Fawn Schlesselman (Dustin) of Marengo, Iowa, Ronald Ross Craft (Becky) of Bloomington, Ind., and Geno Andersen (Brenden Witt) of Sioux City. He is also survived by his great-nieces and nephews, Logan Sorenson, Christopher Craft, Atticus Craft, Sawyer Craft, Avery Craft, Jenna Van Ginkle, Ethan Van Ginkle, Sam Jeffords, Trixie Westbrook, Olivia Schlesselman, Richard Schlesselman, Colton Craft and Gunnar Craft, along with other relatives and friends. He is also survived by his beloved Chihuahua, Genie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Norma; paternal grandparents, Amos Craft and Hilma Sloane; maternal grandparents, Weert Asche and Leona Sheets; his good friend, Greg Schroeder; as well as his much-loved Miniature Pinschers, Ginger and Pixie.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Boone County Memorial Hospital and Iowa Methodist Medical Center for their care of Ralph during his final days.