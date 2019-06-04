Sioux City
Ralph "Ed" Miller, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Riverside United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Liz Tucker officiating. Burial will be in Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City. The family requests all those attending Ed's service to please dress casually.
Ed was born on Oct. 26, 1941, in Correctionville, Iowa, to Ralph and Agnes (Wynn) Miller. On Sept. 24, 1961, Ed was united in married to Julia Dietschy. As a young man, he worked on the farm with his father. For most of his working years, Ed was a truck driver, and later worked as a carpenter doing home improvements and remodeling.
Family was the most important aspect of Ed's life. He was especially proud of all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. They were the light of his life.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Julia Miller; his children, Travis (Michelle) Miller, Fawn (Brian) O'Callaghan, and Angela Ochoa; grandchildren, Jamie, Matthew, Julia, Hannah, Easton, Caitlyn, and Nate; great-grandchildren, Alissia, Nikolas, Tasin, Tianna, Matison, Natalya, Felecity, Melonie, Abby, Scarlett, Everleigh, Brielle, and one on the way due in October; and his furbaby, Daisy; and two brothers, Dennis and Myron Miller.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Miller.