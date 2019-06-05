Sioux City
77, died Friday, May 31, 2019. Service: June 5 at 1 p.m., Riverside United Methodist Church. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 5 at 11:30 a.m., at the church. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Sioux City
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
77, died Friday, May 31, 2019. Service: June 5 at 1 p.m., Riverside United Methodist Church. Burial: Logan Park Cemetery. Visitation: June 5 at 11:30 a.m., at the church. Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.