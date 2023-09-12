Ralph Everett Owens

Formerly Sioux City

Ralph Everett Owens, 92, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 at Brookdale-Baywood Assisted Living Community.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Hornick United Methodist Church on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Catie Newman officiating. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is assisting with arrangements.

Ralph was born on Jan. 5, 1931 in Obert, Nebraska, the son of Willard and Pearl (Howard) Owens. He graduated as Valedictorian of the Leeds High School class of 1949.

Ralph and Rose Maxine Edler were united in marriage on June 24, 1951 at Wesley Methodist Church in Leeds. The couple lived in Onawa, Iowa, for a short time until Ralph joined the US Army in November of 1951.

While in the military, the couple resided in California and Georgia. After Ralph's discharge in November, 1953 the couple moved back to Iowa where they farmed and raised their four children. He farmed in the Hornick, Luton, Salix, and Sergeant Bluff area until retiring in 1995. While farming, he also worked full time for 16 years as a Foreman at the Sioux City Stockyards.

After the couple retired from farming, they moved to the Morningside area in Sioux City and Ralph worked several different part-time jobs. One he especially enjoyed was cashier on the Argosy Belle Riverboat where he met many interesting people.

He was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge, Eastern Star and Shriners. Ralph was on the Westwood Community School District Board of Education for 12 years from 1977-1989, serving as President from 1981-1989. Education was always extremely important to Ralph and during his tenure he led the Board in a successful bond issue and construction of new facilities. He was an avid reader, especially in retirement. Some of his other interests included history, science, watching Westerns on TV, and playing games with family. Most importantly, he enjoyed time spent visiting with his many family members including nieces, nephews and cousins.

Survivors include his children, Ralph & Michaela Owens of Ankeny, Iowa, Deb Van Gorp of Mesa, Sheryl & Rich Uhl of Sloan, Iowa, and Cyndi Owens of Saint Anthony, Minn.; grandchildren, Stacy (Bryan) Osler, Todd (Rhonda) Owens, Kari (Ron) Dorrian, Amy (Chad) Larson, Amy (Eric) Roesler, Dr. Paige (Dustin) Downing, and Dr. Grace (Yaroslav) Owens-Pochinka; 15 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson; sister, Marie Pickens of Sloan; sister-in-law, Kenna Mae Owens of Sioux City, and sister-in-law, Jeanne (Boyce) Perkins of Waterbury, Neb.; and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, Rose "Maxine", of 65 years; son-in-law, Duane Van Gorp; grandson, Matt Uhl; brothers, Cecil, Alva, Hershel, and Wayne; sisters, Sylvia Harrington Andela, Lavina Iverson, and Geraldine Harris; and other dear family and friends.

Memorial donations will be directed to the Shriners Children's Hospital and the Westwood Education Foundation.