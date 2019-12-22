Sioux City
Ralph L. Jaeger, 81, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at a local hospital.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Central Baptist Church. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ralph was born July 10, 1938, in Dixon, Neb., the son of William and Virgie (Lingner) Jaeger. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, Neb., in 1955. Ralph then attended Wayne State College and pursued his master’s degree at the University of South Dakota. Ralph married Darlene Learned on Aug. 16, 1969, in Hartington, Neb.
You have free articles remaining.
He began his teaching career in Newcastle, Neb., in 1957 and taught there for three years before moving to Sioux City. Ralph retired in 2000 after 43 years of teaching, most recently at Lincoln Elementary. After retirement, Ralph volunteered for Meals on Wheels for several years.
He was a member of Central Baptist Church and active with Bible study. Ralph and Darlene also attended First United Methodist Church. Ralph loved working in the yard, cooking, and reading. He enjoyed coffee every day at Casey's. Ralph accepted that it is by God’s love and grace through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ that he had forgiveness of sin and the promise of eternal life with his Savior.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Jaeger of Sioux City; son, John Jaeger of Sioux City; niece, Karen (Ed) Cdoris of Hartington, Neb.; sister-in-law, Nancy Learned and her sons, Chad and Chris; sister-in-law, Alice Klug; and brother-in-law, Vernon Sudbeck.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bonnie Sudbeck; brother, Bill Jaeger Jr.; and his beloved kitties, Baby and Sweet Pea.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Ralph's memory to the Gospel Mission or the Warming Shelter.