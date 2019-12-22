Sioux City

Ralph L. Jaeger, 81, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at a local hospital.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Central Baptist Church. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Ralph was born July 10, 1938, in Dixon, Neb., the son of William and Virgie (Lingner) Jaeger. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, Neb., in 1955. Ralph then attended Wayne State College and pursued his master’s degree at the University of South Dakota. Ralph married Darlene Learned on Aug. 16, 1969, in Hartington, Neb.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He began his teaching career in Newcastle, Neb., in 1957 and taught there for three years before moving to Sioux City. Ralph retired in 2000 after 43 years of teaching, most recently at Lincoln Elementary. After retirement, Ralph volunteered for Meals on Wheels for several years.