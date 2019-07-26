Laurel, Neb.
Ralph O. Milliken, 88, of Laurel, Neb., died on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the Laurel United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the church in Laurel. The Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is assisting with the arrangements.
Ralph Oscar Milliken was born Nov. 11, 1930, in rural Wayne, Neb., to James and Dorothy (Kugler) Milliken. Ralph's mother passed in Dec. 1932, and James was remarried to Marie Pedersen.
Ralph graduated from Wayne High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served from Jan. 29, 1951, to Jan. 28, 1954. He was on the front line for 12 months straight in the Korean War.
Ralph married LaVera Mae Urwiler on Feb. 14, 1955, at the Laurel United Methodist Church. The couple farmed near Laurel their whole life.
Ralph was a member of the Laurel United Methodist Church. He loved his family and farm life. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Ralph loved farming, raising black Angus cattle and the freedom working out in the fields. He enjoyed taking drives in the country, looking for wildlife, watching the turkeys and the beauty of God's country.
Ralph is survived by his two daughters, Cindy (Tom) Schmitz and Candace (Kevin) Kilawee; son-in-law, John Knudsen; five grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Lorraine Hovde; two brothers, Jere (Lynne) Milliken and Ron (Jude) Milliken; and two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Campbell and Mary Ann Urwiler.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, LaVera on Aug. 1, 2014; daughter, Colleen Knudsen; granddaughter, Katie Ann Knudsen; four brothers-in-law: Marvin Hovde, Harley Urwiler, Jim Campbell and James Urwiler; and a sister-in-law, LaVerne Urwiler.