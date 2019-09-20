Sioux City
Ralph Petrik, 81, of Sioux City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Church of the Nativity. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Ralph was born on Feb. 12, 1938, in Tyndall, S.D., to Edward and Lillian (Faltin) Petrik. He graduated from Tabor (S.D.) High School in 1956, where he played football and was in band. Ralph was also in the Boy Scouts and earned the honor of Eagle Scout in high school. He went on to attend Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, S.D., where he earned his bachelor’s degree in teaching and music in 1960. Ralph then went on to receive his master's from the University of South Dakota, Vermillion. During and after college he was a member of the Army National Guard in Springfield. He was called up for duty in 1962 during the Cuban missile crisis but never saw action.
He was united in marriage to Judy Grubel on May 24, 1985, at Nativity Church in Sioux City. Ralph started work in his parents' store, where he was a jack of all trades until he finished high school. His professional life started as a band instructor in Crofton, Neb. He then became the music/band instructor for Sergeant Bluff Schools, where he taught for many years. Ralph then moved into a sales career with Sioux City Stationary and remained in the stationary business until he retired. During his retirement, he worked as a substitute teacher for schools across Siouxland.
Ralph's passion and skill as an actor was well known and he was involved in the Sioux City Community Theatre for more than 40 years. He loved music and was in several bands, including the 1890s Band, where he played the trumpet for more than 50 years. He also was a member of the Siouxland All American Band for several years. Ralph was very involved in Church of the Nativity, where he was a member for most of his life.
Ralph enjoyed attending all of his children and grandchildren's events, which included many hockey, football, and baseball games and various musical events.
Ralph enjoyed traveling with family around the world -- behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War, all over Europe and North America, and of course to Madsen's at Blanche Lake, where he loved time with family and the early morning solitude of the lake.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Judy Petrik, Sioux City; sons, Craig (Michele) Patrick of Hudson, Wis., and Scott (Vivian) Patrick of Sergeant Bluff; son-in-law, Jeff Greig of Overland Park, Kan.: nine grandchildren, Mitch, Garrett, Leah, Justine, Jessica, Collin, Cara, Caiden and Cameron; sisters-in-law, Alice and Wilma Petrik, Maxine Grubel and Joanne Rowe; nephews, Tony (Lori), Greg (Barb), and Jeff (Sally) Petrik, and Brad (Joan) and Dan (Sherri) Rowe; and nieces, Glenda (Jeff) Davis, Georgia (Eric) Grau, Lisa (Mike) Chesher, Kim (Troy) Dake, Jane (Brian) Anderson, Amy Petrik, Diane (Gene) Nelson, Peggy (Todd) Koan, and Mary (Blaine) Beilke.
Memorials may be sent to the Sioux City Community Theatre in Ralph's name.
