Sioux City

Ramona Rowe Kelly, 95, of Sioux City, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. A lunch will be served at the Sioux City Country Club following the service.

The former Ramona Rowe was born on Nov. 17, 1924, in Sioux City. She attended Sioux City public schools and graduated from East High School. She graduated from Kansas City Radio School with further education at Briar Cliff College. During World War II, she was employed by the Civil Aeronautics Association as a radio operator.

She married Fred T. Kelly on Jan. 28, 1951 in Sioux City. He died on Oct. 6, 1983.

She was a member of First Congregational Church, Portfolio Study Club, and a sustaining member of Junior League. As a member in Junior League, she was instrumental in starting the Children's Theatre and raising money to purchase the Peirce Mansion which was then donated by the League to the city to become the Sioux City Public Museum.