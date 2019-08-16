Sioux City
Randall Albert Barker, 67, of Sioux City, passed into glory Monday, Aug.12, 2019, after battling cancer and ensuing health problems since 2012.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. today at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Very Rev. Terry Roder officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Randy was born on Oct. 4, 1951, to Roy and Lois Barker, and grew up in a devout Catholic household alongside his two brothers, Rodney and Rory. He attended Sacred Heart as a student and later became a proud member of the Sacred Heart Parish. He was also a brother in the Knights of Columbus. Notably, Randy served six years in the Air National Guard. He made memories working for the Milwaukee Railroad for six years prior to working for Mid-American Energy (formally IPS), where he worked for 34 years until retiring in 2013.
Randy was a proud father of two college graduates, Cole and Ceith, and an even prouder "Grimp" of his three grandchildren, Knox, River, and Eisley. Knox was his number one fishing buddy.
Some of Randy's favorite things to do were to watch Notre Dame football with his close family and friends along with being a shareholder of the Green Bay Packers football team. He always referenced his catalog to ensure he knew who made the latest great play. He also enjoyed fishing and golfing with family, although he'd be the first to admit he came in third in a group of three. Randy really enjoyed spending time with his lifelong sweetheart, Nancy, to whom he'd been with since they were 19 years old. They would enjoy sitting on their bench swing behind the house and watch wildlife by the river and just talk and drink coffee.
Although Randy may have left many friends and family members prematurely, we all can find solace that he is with his eldest son, Cole, once again rooting on the Fighting Irish.
Most people that knew Randy will agree that he possessed the following characteristics: generous, honest, friendly, quirky, and hardworking. He would give you his shirt of his back and was hard pressed to tell a lie. Randy was easy to talk to and was willing to smile and chat with anybody. He may have mispronounced a word or two or needed something done in just a particular manner, but his goofy sense of humor always had his sons and wife laughing. Lastly, Randy was a hardworking man who provided for his family, whether it be putting his kids through college or ensuring we had the best medical care when we were ill. The world would be a better place if we had more people like Randall Barker. He will be truly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Nancy; son, Ceith and his wife, Lyndsay; his three grandchildren, god-children Kylie Marie Podany, Kezden Blankenship, Logan and Jadyn Smith; brothers, Roddy Barker and Rory (Sammee) Barker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jackie (Lonny) Larson, Randy (Marilyn) Coleman, Brad Coleman, and Bruce Coleman; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Cole Barker in 2010.
In lieu of flowers, small donations to the Barker family may be made to offset funeral costs, or a donation to a charity of your choosing in Randy's name (i.e. Sacred Heart or Bishop Heelan schools).