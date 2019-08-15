Sioux City
67, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Service: Aug. 16 at 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m., at the church. Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
