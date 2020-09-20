× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Randall D. Dunagan

Sioux City

Randall D. Dunagan, 65, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at a local hospital.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Fairview/Albaton Cemetery at Sloan, Iowa. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Randy was born Dec. 1, 1954, in Onawa, Iowa, the son of Darrel Dunagan and Mary Olson. He grew up in the Albaton area, and then moved to Sergeant Bluff, where he graduated. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army. He served in both Berlin and Korea.

After returning from overseas, he began his career as a Mail Carrier with the U.S. Post Office, where he was still employed at the time of his death. He also spent several years as a volunteer for the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department.

Randy was a mail carrier for 42 years. His carrier route was primarily in the downtown area, in which he not only delivered the mail, but built life-long friendships with those on his route and those he worked with.