Randall J. Jacobsma

He was a member of Redeemer United Reformed Church in Orange City, where he had been a member of the church's council. Community service was very important to him and he was active in numerous organizations including the boards of the Orange City Area Health System, the Orange City Christian School, Unity Christian High School, and the Pioneer Memorial Home. He also participated in the annual Tulip Festival steering committee and the Great Iowa Shoot Out.

Randy cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to Okoboji, watching all kinds of sports, particularly the Iowa Hawkeyes games, and coaching basketball at Orange City Christian School. His sense of humor, memorable nicknames, and ability to build relationships and make others laugh will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his wife of more than 33 years; his six children, Brittney and her husband, Keith Kooistra, of Sioux Center, Tyler Jacobsma and his wife, Danielle, of Sioux Center, LaTasha and her husband, Blake Kruger, of Sioux Center, Alexa and her husband, Riley Hoekstra, of Orange City, Lucas Jacobsma and his wife, Morgan, of Sioux Falls, and Lindsey Jacobsma of Orange City; six grandchildren, Bentley and Tatum Kooistra, Aria Fankl, Jayde and Kyan Kruger, and Kendall Hoekstra; his parents, Harlyn and Thresa Jacobsma of Orange City; his three siblings and their spouses, Stephanie and Terry Schouten of Orange City, Camela and Rudy Van't Hof of Ireton, Iowa, and Michael and Jill Jacobsma of Orange City; his mother-in-law, Florence Dykstra of Hospers; and his wife's siblings and their spouses, Debra and Bart Peters of Sheldon, Iowa, Wanda and Steve Ruter of Kanawha, Iowa, Randy and Melanie Dykstra of Chandler, Ariz., and Steve and Lori Dykstra of Hospers.