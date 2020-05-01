Randall J. Jacobsma
Orange City, Iowa
Randall Jacobsma, 55, of Orange City, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Private memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday. The Rev. Todd De Rooy will officiate. Interment will be prior to the service in West Lawn Cemetery, Orange City. Public visitation, without the family present, will be 1 to 7 p.m. today at Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
In light of current events, and in an effort to abide by the recommendation of social distancing, we encourage you to use our website, www.oolman.com, to leave a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, watch the tribute video, and livestream the memorial service.
Randall Jay was born on Sept. 25, 1964, in Sioux Falls, the son of Harlyn Jay and Thresa Elaine (Anema) Jacobsma. He was raised in Sioux City, where he attended school through the seventh grade. His family then moved to Orange City, where he attended the Orange City Christian School. Following graduation from the Unity Christian High School in Orange City, he enrolled at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa, where he earned his bachelor's degree.
On May 16, 1986, he was united in marriage to Melinda Gay Dykstra at First Christian Reformed Church in Hospers, Iowa. They made their home in Orange City, where he worked as a banker and, most recently, as the treasurer for Sioux County.
He was a member of Redeemer United Reformed Church in Orange City, where he had been a member of the church's council. Community service was very important to him and he was active in numerous organizations including the boards of the Orange City Area Health System, the Orange City Christian School, Unity Christian High School, and the Pioneer Memorial Home. He also participated in the annual Tulip Festival steering committee and the Great Iowa Shoot Out.
Randy cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to Okoboji, watching all kinds of sports, particularly the Iowa Hawkeyes games, and coaching basketball at Orange City Christian School. His sense of humor, memorable nicknames, and ability to build relationships and make others laugh will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife of more than 33 years; his six children, Brittney and her husband, Keith Kooistra, of Sioux Center, Tyler Jacobsma and his wife, Danielle, of Sioux Center, LaTasha and her husband, Blake Kruger, of Sioux Center, Alexa and her husband, Riley Hoekstra, of Orange City, Lucas Jacobsma and his wife, Morgan, of Sioux Falls, and Lindsey Jacobsma of Orange City; six grandchildren, Bentley and Tatum Kooistra, Aria Fankl, Jayde and Kyan Kruger, and Kendall Hoekstra; his parents, Harlyn and Thresa Jacobsma of Orange City; his three siblings and their spouses, Stephanie and Terry Schouten of Orange City, Camela and Rudy Van't Hof of Ireton, Iowa, and Michael and Jill Jacobsma of Orange City; his mother-in-law, Florence Dykstra of Hospers; and his wife's siblings and their spouses, Debra and Bart Peters of Sheldon, Iowa, Wanda and Steve Ruter of Kanawha, Iowa, Randy and Melanie Dykstra of Chandler, Ariz., and Steve and Lori Dykstra of Hospers.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Dick Dykstra; and an infant nephew, Joshua Jacobsma.
Memorials may be directed to the Orange City Christian School and Unity Christian High School.
