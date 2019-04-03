Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Updated: April 3, 2019 @ 12:47 am
Sioux City
59, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Service: April 6 at 10:30 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: April 6 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
