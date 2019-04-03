Sioux City

59, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Service: April 6 at 10:30 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: April 6 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.

Celebrate
the life of: Randall Jerome Logsdon
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments