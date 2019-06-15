Sioux City
Randall Jon Timmer, 74, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at a local hospital.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, in Rock
Valley Cemetery at Rock Valley, Iowa. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
He was born in Rock Valley, Iowa, on Feb. 1, 1945, to Pete and Joyce (Koele) Timmer. Randy graduated from Rock Valley High School. From 1963 to 1964, he attended USD in Brookings. In 1964 to 1965, he attended Briar Cliff in Sioux City. In 1966 he graduated from business school in Omaha, with a Computer Programming and Accounting degree. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1970. He left the Navy as a 1st Class Petty Officer, and achieved the "Gold Star Sailor Award."
Upon his release, he began working at Iowa Beef in Sioux City. He moved to California in 1979 and worked at Sysco Foods as Director of Information Systems until his retirement in 2001.
Randy was an avid trap shooter since a young man. Later he did Sporting Clays throughout the United States. Randy loved his Corvette and had several during his lifetime. He also loved his cat, "8 Ball."
His memory will be cherished by his family and his special friends.
He is survived by twin sisters, Dr. Marna Timmer of Pacific Palisades, Calif., and Marla Timmer of Canton, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his parents.